Parking fees were temporarily canceled in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Payment for parking at the sites of "Kyivtransparkservice" has been suspended due to a lawsuit regarding the cost of parking, which is currently ongoing. Parking inspectors will not fine drivers for non-payment. Before resuming the parking fee, the city authorities will notify the citizens in advance.

The city urged car owners to park in accordance with traffic rules, in specially designated places. After all, there are fines for violating traffic rules, which no one has canceled.