Parking fees have been returned in Kyiv, and violatorsʼ cars will be evacuated

Mandatory parking fees have been returned in Kyiv since May 16. At the same time on weekends and at night it will remain free.

The first deputy chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk reported about it.

"In Kyiv, on May 16, according to the decision of the Kyiv City Council, payment for parking was resumed. Parking is paid on weekdays from 08:00 to 22:00. At other times on weekdays and weekends parking is free," he said.

The Kyiv City State Administration stressed that the violatorsʼ cars would be evacuated from the city streets. You can pay for parking in the application "Kyiv Digital".

“Municipal parking lots do not accept cash payments, only through the application. Inspectors are not allowed to fine drivers during an air alert. Therefore, do not ignore the alarm signals, follow the rules of the road, speed in the city and do not create emergencies, "said Povoroznyk.