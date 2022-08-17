”Ukrhydroenergo”: Kakhovska HPP is operating at 30-40% capacity. It is currently unknown whether it will work in winter

Currently, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant operates with three units out of six — thatʼs 30-40% of capacity. How it will work in winter is currently unknown.
General Director of “Ukrhydroenergo”, Ihor Syrota, stated this in an interview with Forbes.
The Russian-occupied Kakhovska HPP works on a regular schedule only during the day: from 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The station does not participate in system balancing. It is also impossible to deliver spare parts there to carry out repairs and prepare the HPP for the autumn-winter period.
"The station can work for a long time if there is no external interference in its activities, there will be no shelling of power lines, substations, destruction of equipment," Ihor Syrota noted.
According to him, if the station stops, there will be no disaster. There will be no breach of the dam, no shallowing, and the water will flow through the spillway dam.
- Russian troops occupied Kakhovska HPP in the first days of the war. According to the Ministry of Energy, 35% of Ukrainian electricity generation was located in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian military struck the Kakhovska HPP dam. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the road bridge of the Nova Kakhovka dam with HIMARS, so that it was impossible to move along this road.