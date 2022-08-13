The Armed Forces hit the dam of the Kakhovska HPP once again and made it impossible to pass through it

The Ukrainian military struck the Kakhovska HPP dam again. After the impact, it is impossible to pass through it, the Operational Command "South" reported.

"As part of the execution of firing missions by missile and artillery units, the destruction of the road bridge of the Nova Kakhovka dam was ensured, with a controlled exclusion of its intended use," they said there.

The Ukrainian military said that during the day the Russians unsuccessfully tried to storm the villages of Andriivka, Shyroke and Oleksandrivka.

Ukrainian strikes killed 46 Russians. 15 units of armored, engineering and automotive equipment were destroyed.