The Ministry of Education: In Ukraine, approximately 41% of educational institutions have the opportunity to start training offline

Currently, approximately 41% of educational institutions in Ukraine have the opportunity to start training in the traditional format — offline.

This was reported by the Minister of Education Serhiy Shkarlet on August 17.

The highest indicators of readiness for the educational process in face-to-face form are in Lviv oblast — 83%, Chernivtsi oblast — 78%, and Kyiv oblast — 68%. Other oblasts continue to create appropriate and safe conditions for offline learning.

As for schools, special commissions examined 86% of schools, almost half of them (48%) have protective structures. Also, UNICEF will help equip protective structures in 73 schools of Ukraine.

Serhiy Shkarlet calls on school principals to provide parents with an opportunity to see the conditions of students in shelters in the event of an "Airborne Alert" signal and to be in constant communication with them. Principals can offer to organize parent meetings, which are traditionally held before the start of a new school year, in storage rooms.