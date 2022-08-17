Turkish aircraft struck Syrian positions. Three soldiers died

Turkish aircraft struck Syrian military positions in the Aleppo area. As a result of the attack, three Syrian soldiers were killed and six were wounded.
This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the Syrian state media.
According to the Syrian state television agency, Turkish warplanes fired at Syrian checkpoints from 14:37 to 15:00 local time.
The Syrian Armed Forces noted in their report that they retaliated against some Turkish military facilities and caused losses in equipment and personnel. The military did not provide additional details.
- In October 2019, Turkey already conducted an operation against the Kurds in northern Syria. It was called "The Source of the World" and ended in a week — after negotiations with the USA.
- The conflict between Turkey and the Kurds has a long history. Kurds live on the territory of five countries (Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Armenia) and are fighting for the creation of an independent state. In Turkey, the Kurds began to be actively persecuted after the creation of the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party in 1978, whose representatives carried out terrorist attacks in Turkey.