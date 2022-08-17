Turkish aircraft struck Syrian positions. Three soldiers died

Turkish aircraft struck Syrian military positions in the Aleppo area. As a result of the attack, three Syrian soldiers were killed and six were wounded.

This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the Syrian state media.

According to the Syrian state television agency, Turkish warplanes fired at Syrian checkpoints from 14:37 to 15:00 local time.

The Syrian Armed Forces noted in their report that they retaliated against some Turkish military facilities and caused losses in equipment and personnel. The military did not provide additional details.