The United States will allocate $68 million to the UN for the purchase of Ukrainian wheat

The United States will allocate $68 million for the purchase of Ukrainian wheat by the UN World Food Organization to solve the food crisis.

This was reported by US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

"We support food security for the most vulnerable and call on all countries to follow suit," said Blinken.

The website of the United States Agency for International Development ( USAID ) states that this amount should be enough for 150,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat.

"The extra wheat will be used to feed people in countries facing severe hunger and malnutrition, but much more is needed for the world to recover from the global devastation caused by Putinʼs brutal war," USAID noted in a statement.

The USA expects to increase the scale of export of grain from Ukraine.