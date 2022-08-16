The first ship with grain for Africa left the “Pivdenny” port

On the morning of August 16, the ship BRAVE COMMANDER with grain for Africa left the port "Pivdenny". The bulker left for the port of Djibouti, after which the food will be delivered to consumers in Ethiopia.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

23 000 tons of wheat are on board the vessel chartered by the UN World Food Program.

Currently, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the United Nations are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population.

During the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of agricultural products, 17 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports — this is more than 475 thousand tons of agricultural products.