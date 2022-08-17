News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated 44 100 Russian invaders

Sofiia Telishevska
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 175 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 44 100 people killed, as well as:

  • 1 886 tanks;
  • 4 162 combat armored vehicles;
  • 993 artillery systems;
  • 263 rocket salvo systems;
  • 136 air defense means;
  • 233 aircraft;
  • 196 helicopters;
  • 792 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 190 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3 054 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 93 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.