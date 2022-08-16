Zaluzhny: The occupiers release up to 60,000 munitions on Ukrainian positions every day

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, said that the Russians shell Ukrainian positions 700-800 times a day, releasing 40,000 to 60,000 rounds of ammunition.

He said this in a telephone conversation with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, General Wayne Donald Eyre.

Zaluzhnyi noted that the enemy continues to advance along the entire front line, focusing its main efforts on pushing Ukrainian troops out of Donetsk oblast. The most tense situation is now in the Avdiivka-Pisky-Maryinka direction.

"The location of missile systems along the state border from the side of the Republic of Belarus, in particular at the Zyabrivka airfield, is a cause for concern," the commander-in-chief added.