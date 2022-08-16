Podolyak: The occupiers in the South steal wagons and dismantle them for spare parts or for scrap

The Russian invaders steal all semi-wagons from the occupied south of Ukraine to Nova Kakhovka and Kherson, where they are disassembled and sent in parts to the occupied Crimea.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, wrote about this in Telegram.

"According to information from local sources, the occupiers gave an ultimatum to railwaymen in the temporarily captured southern regions to redirect all damaged and whole (!) semi-cars to Nova Kakhovka and Kherson. I emphasize: all wagons, including those that are barely useable," he noted.

Podoliak added that the wagons are then disassembled: wheelsets and carts are dismantled, frames and bodies are sent to be cut up for scrap — also to Crimea.

According to the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, this only shows that the occupiers understand that they will not be able to keep the captured territories, so they are trying to profit from them.