Police: In Kherson oblast, the occupiers seized the premises of banks and a state institution and kidnapped two people

In Kherson, armed Russian invaders seized two bank premises and a state institution. The Russian military also abducted two people — a volunteer from Kherson and the manager of a utility company in the Kakhovka district.

This is reported by the oblast police.

The occupiers illegally occupied the premises of one of the banks in the Tavriyskyi and KhBK microdistricts and took cash from the storage room and safes. And on Potemkinska Street, the Russians seized the premises of a state institution. Currently, representatives of the so-called legal department of the Kherson oblast administration of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation are in the building.

Also, the Russian military kidnapped a resident of Kherson, who was engaged in volunteering. The woman was taken from the house, where the occupiers conducted an illegal search. Currently, her whereabouts are unknown.

Russian soldiers, representatives of the occupation authorities and their military police put pressure on the managers and employees of one of the Kherson construction companies. The occupiers threatened people with weapons and captivity and demanded that property and businesses be registered according to Russian requirements. As a result, the management of the company lost control over the enterprise.

The Russian occupiers also committed crimes in the oblast. They captured the manager of a utility company in Kakhovka district. It is not known where the man is now. In the Gornostaivska community, armed soldiers of the Russian Federation seized the official car of the Center for primary medical and sanitary care.

In the city of Oleshky, the occupiers broke into a private house, loaded all the property onto a car "Ural" and took it to an unknown destination.