The Verkhovna Rada fixed the arrest of servicemen for war crimes

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) established detention as a preventive measure for servicemen who committed war crimes during martial law.

The MP from the "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this.

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading in favor of the relevant draft law No. 7431. It excludes the use of any other preventive measures, except detention. The suspects will not be able to go out on bail.

In addition, the document stipulates that the term of validity of the resolution of the investigating judge and the court on detention or extension cannot exceed 30 days.