At its July 16 meeting, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported changing the preventive measure procedure for fire adjusters in Ukrainian cities. Now these people will not be able to get out on bail.

The MP from the "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this.

The corresponding amendment was in draft law 7431, it was supported by 282 peopleʼs deputies.

Currently, a case is being initiated against the adjusters under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the transfer of weapons and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years. The court will soon choose a preventive measure for him.