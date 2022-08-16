The Verkhovna Rada did not want to consider the return of excise duty on fuel. The bill was not even included in the agenda

At the meeting on August 16, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) did not want to vote for the return of excise tax on fuel. Government bill No. 7668 was not even included in the agenda.

This is discussed on the website of the parliament.

The Parliament voted twice for consideration of the draft law, but twice failed to gather enough votes. In both cases, only eight overs were missing.

Fuel excise duty was canceled in March as part of the liberalization of tax legislation for the period of martial law. At that time, the rate was differentiated: for gasoline — €213.5, for diesel — €139.5, autogas — €52.

Now the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish a single excise tax rate of €100 per thousand liters for all types of fuel.

At the same time, the government and the Rada do not yet plan to cancel the preferential rate of value added tax — 7% instead of the pre-war 20%.