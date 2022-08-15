Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine: The return of excise tax on fuel will increase the budget to UAH 3 billion per month

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that thanks to the partial return of the excise tax on fuel, the budget will receive an additional 2-3 billion hryvnias every month.

He explained that thanks to financial assistance from international partners, Ukraine can pay salaries and social benefits, but the restoration, even minimal, of the entire infrastructure is "exclusively our issue".

"I hope that at least a partial return of the excise tax will allow them, at least the temporary bridges that we started to build, to be restored by the end of the year," said Kubrakov.

When asked by the journalist whether Ukraine plans to raise excise duties to the minimum level of €350 per 1,000 liters set by the EU Directive, Kubrakov noted that this will happen "not so soon", because the government understands how difficult it is for people and businesses now.