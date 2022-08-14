The government introduced a draft law on the return of excise tax on fuel — there are not enough funds for roads

The Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to return the excise tax on fuel.

This is stated in the relevant draft law.

The government proposes to return the excise tax at the level of €100 per thousand liters of fuel. The explanatory note states that due to the cancellation of the excise tax, the road construction and repair fund was left without funding. The Cabinet of Ministers expects that the return of the excise tax will bring an additional 2 billion hryvnias to the state budget.

In March, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the value-added tax on fuel from 20% to 7%.