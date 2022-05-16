”If the war drags on.” The Ministry of Finance has suggested a sharp increase in taxes in Ukraine

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has suggested raising taxes in Ukraine if the war with Russia drags on.

He said this in an interview with The Economist.

According to him, in the second quarter of this year, Ukraine received grants of about $ 4.5 billion with a budget deficit of $ 15 billion. He stressed that this is unreliable, because if the war continues for another 3-4 months, the government will have to resort to "painful measures", including a sharp increase in taxes and spending cuts.

"The real fear is that what has become a fairly free market economy in recent years could face a wave of nationalization that will nullify years of difficult progress," Marchenko added.