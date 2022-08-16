The Holocaust Memorial Center launched a martyrology of civilian victims of the war in 2014. More than 2 000 dead have been found there

The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center launched a martyrology project for the victims of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, which was called "Closed Eyes".

So far, information on 2 075 dead civilians has been collected on this platform. About many you can read a short reference, important facts of life, circumstances of death, and also see photos. The platform is filled from open sources.

The authors of the martyrology note that all Ukrainians can help fill the platform. They encourage people to share information about the dead and send data to [email protected].

Maxim Rabinovych, general director of "Babyn Yar", stated that the martyrology functions as a memorial and a communication tool with the world, so that it finally accepts the challenge of collective responsibility for the war.