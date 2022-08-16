The Verkhovna Rada supported a one-time payment to the relatives of those killed during the war. In particular, itʼs about journalists

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading the draft law on a one-time monetary payment to the relatives of those killed while performing their duties during the period of martial law. We are talking about journalists, employees of critical infrastructure facilities and local officials.

Oleksandr Kornienko, the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, reported on this.

Payments will be made at the expense of the reserve fund of the budget and income from the governments of foreign countries, international organizations, donors through grants and non-refundable aid: