The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made almost 2 200 strikes against Russian positions

The Air Force made almost 2 200 strikes against the positions of the Russian occupiers. Yurii Hnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this during a briefing on August 16.

"The Air Force made almost 2 200 strikes against the positions of the occupiers. Of course, Russia uses the same attack aircraft. The enemy is hitting the south and east of Ukraine, along the entire front line. When our defenders have the opportunity, they knock things down. Front-line cities remain under attack, where the enemy can attack our positions at extremely low altitudes," Yurii Hnat noted.