Ukraine returned the bodies of another 19 fallen defenders

One more operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of 19 more of its defenders.
The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported this on Tuesday, August 16.
The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleh Kotenko, and a number of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.
As of August 12, Ukraine returned the bodies of 522 fallen defenders. If you count these 19, there will be 541.