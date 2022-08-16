Canada has blocked Russian assets and financial transactions worth more than $413 million

As of August 9, Canada has frozen Russian assets and financial transactions totaling $ 413 018 474.

This is reported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

According to law enforcement officials, from February 24 to August 9, 2022, Canada froze Russian assets totaling $122 303 625. Canadians also blocked Russian financial transactions totaling $290 714 849.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said these assets were frozen under the Special Economic Measures Act. One of the functions of the RCMP under this Act is to collect information about assets owned or controlled by a sanctioned person.