The General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 43 900 Russian soldiers as of February 24

As of August 16, Russia lost approximately 43 900 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1 880 tanks;

4 152 combat armored vehicles;

989 artillery systems;

263 rocket salvo systems;

136 means of anti-aircraft defense;

233 aircraft;

196 helicopters;

3 049 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

790 operational-tactical level drones;

92 units of special equipment;

190 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.