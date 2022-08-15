The State Special Communications Service and the Ministry of Culture will consider the possibility of returning “Espresso”, “Channel 5” and “Pryamiy” on air

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (State Special Communications) to consider the possibility of returning the Ukrainian TV channels "Espresso", "Channel 5" and "Pryamiy" to the digital air broadcast.

This is stated in the response to the petition with the corresponding request.

Shmyhal reminded that the National Security and Defense Council on March 18 made a decision on a unified information policy, approving a 24-hour marathon "Unified news #UARazom". This solution is implemented by the Concern of Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communication and Television.

"In view of the public interest in the issues raised in the petition, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, is instructed to further process them and inform you of the results," reads the response to the petition.