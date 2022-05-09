State Special Communications: Channels “Priamyi”, “Channel 5” and “Espresso” were turned off to implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council

The State Special Communications Service explained why it switched off the "Espresso", "Priamyi" and "Channel 5" TV channels from digital broadcasting in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to broadcast the joint marathon.

This was stated in response to a request from Detector Media, which was submitted on May 9.

Detector Media asked who specifically decided to turn off the digital broadcast of the three channels and what was the motivation behind this decision. The State Special Service referred to the decision of the National Security Council of March 18 that in a state of martial law there will be a single information policy — a joint telethon "United News". In the first days of the war, "Espresso", "Priamyi" and "Channel 5" did not broadcast a joint marathon, but continued to broadcast their own content in a form of an information marathon, but soon began making inserts from the marathon.

"The concern is implementing this decision: on all available broadcasting frequencies, in accordance with the established broadcasting schedule, the telethon "United News " is being broadcast," the State Special Communications Service said in response.

Earlier, the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, stated that there was no closure of the canals and suggested that they return to the marathon.