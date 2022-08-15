In Kyiv, 313 potential subversive-reconnaissance group participants were detained during the invasion

Since February 24, 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and intelligence groups have already been detained in Kyiv.

The head of the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, Ivan Vyhovskyi, told about this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Not all the facts were confirmed, but these 313 people who were registered were handed over to the SSU. The special service was already engaged in documenting them," said Vyhovsky and added that there could still potentially be many enemy agents in the capital.

According to him, there are 10 operative groups working in Kyiv to detect subversive-reconnaissance group (SRG).