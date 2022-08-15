The Maidan case: law enforcement officers completed the investigation into the organizer of the student dispersal

Law enforcement officers have completed a special pre-trial investigation into the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Volodymyr Sivkovich, who is suspected of obstructing a protest and exceeding authority with the use of physical violence.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, Sivkovich was the instigator and organizer of the violent dispersal of students on Maidan Nezalezhnosti on the night of November 30, 2013. He persuaded the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to order the police to disperse the people.

At that time, 85 people suffered from the actions of the police and internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who received physical injuries of various degrees. Another 300 people were pushed out of the Maidan. During the suppression of the rally, the policemen and the "Berkut" special unit actively used batons.