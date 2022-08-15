The Ministry of Finance: Inflation of 22.2% is not critical for a country at war

Inflation at 22.2% in Ukraine is not critical for a state defending itself in a war.

The Minister of Finance, Serhiy Marchenko, stated this in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine".

"Inflation is quite high, if compared with the pre-war situation. If we compare with other countries — Europe, the USA, where inflation is approaching ten percent, then our inflation of 22.2% is not so critical. That is, it is not inflation, which could be in a country at war," the minister noted.

He is convinced that despite the war, external conditions in the world are such that Ukraine would still have high inflation.

The minister believes that inflationary risks, in particular due to the issue of the hryvnia, should not be a priority when it comes to supporting the army. In any case, the Ministry of Finance cannot stop payments to the military, and therefore counts on the support of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).