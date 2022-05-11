National Bank: The Ukrainian economy lost almost $ 100 billion due to the war

The National Bank of Ukraine estimated the countryʼs economic losses during the war at more than $ 92 billion, about half of last yearʼs gross domestic product. This is stated in the material Forbes.

Ukraineʼs infrastructure and real estate have suffered the most from the war, with at least $ 64 billion in damage.

Differences in the assessments of economists are explained by different methods of estimation and understanding of the nature of economic losses. We can talk about the final figures after the war, when it will be possible to fully analyze the losses of each segment of the economy.