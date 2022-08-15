“Donʼt worry, youʼre next”: JK Rowling threatened after tweet about Iranian writer Salman Rushdie

Police in Scotland said they are investigating a threat author JK Rowling received in response to a tweet about the attack on Salman Rushdie.

CNN writes about it.

"We have received reports of a threat online and officers are investigating," said a spokeswoman for Police Scotland.

Rowling wrote that she felt very bad because of the news about the attack on the writer Salman Rushdie. "Let him be ok," she wished. And received a reply to her tweet: "Donʼt worry, youʼre next."

Rowling then posted screenshots of the threat and commented: "To everyone sending messages of support, thank you, the police are involved (already involved with other threats)."