Vitaliy Klitschko told about the threats after he signed a letter regarding the return of citizenship to Hennadiy Korban

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, told about the threats he received because of signing an open letter regarding the return of citizenship to businessman, Hennadiy Korban.

Klitschko told about this in an interview with Babel.

"I am going to let you in on a secret. After I signed the letter, I had a conversation with a hint: "You are so proactive, we have not yet taken up your German citizenship." I answered: "I will be very surprised if they show me and also take away my German passport." [...] I really spent a large part of my life in Germany and America. And I had the opportunity to get citizenship, there were even such offers, but for what? I was and I remain a citizen of Ukraine, I have no other passports," Klitschko noted.

On question “If these statements were from the Presidentʼs Office?”, Klitschko answered: "Well, from where else? From Housing office?".