Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko divorced his wife Natalya

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko informed that he divorced his wife Natalya.

He told about this in an interview with Babel.

Klitschko clarified that it is no secret that they have been living in different countries for many years.

"Many years — we have different interests, we have different life. And we decided to formalize it already. This is the desire of both of us. We still have good relations, we respect each other, the children are grown up, and life goes on," Klitschko noted.

On thaquestion “if his heart is free?”, the mayor replied: "It is occupied by Kyiv. How not to love you, my Kiev?" (here was a reference to the song “Yak tebe ne liubyty, Kyieve mii?”).

Vitaliy and Natalia Klitschko got married on April 26, 1997. Three children were born to the Klitschko family: from 2000 — a son Yehor-Deniel; from 2002 — a daughter Elizaveta-Viktoria; from 2005 — a son Maksym.

Natalia lives in Germany for now.

Their children study abroad.