The Syrian vessel Souria was spotted off the coast of Turkey. It exported stolen Ukrainian grain

The dry cargo ship Souria was spotted near the shores of Turkey, which was carrying Ukrainian grain from the port of Feodosia under the flag of Syria.
As "Krym.Realii" reports, Souria was spotted on August 1 near the grain terminal of the commercial port of Feodosia, and now it is on a raid near the Turkish port of Bandirma in the Sea of Marmara.
Souria has not entered the port yet, but is in close proximity to it.
- In June, Radio Svoboda reported that Souria was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by the Russians. The vessels "Matros Pozynych", Syrian bulker Finikia, "Matros Koshka" and "Mikhail Nenashev" are also involved in this process.
- In January, the court of Ukraine arrested in absentia the vessels "Matros Koshka", "Matros Pozynych", "Mykhail Nenashev" and Finikia. Suspicions were announced to the captains of the ships "Matros Pozynych" and "Mikhail Nenashev".