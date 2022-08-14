Notifications about missing children will appear in the Uklon app

The Uklon online car calling service and the National Police have launched a project to search for missing children.
This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Users of the application who are near the place where the child disappeared will receive a notification about the missing child with a photo and brief information. The police ask you not to ignore such notifications and contact them if you have information.
"When searching for minors, every minute is important," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
- Previously, the state portal "Children of War" was launched in Ukraine — a platform for searching for children who suffered as a result of Russian aggression. The portal helps law enforcement officers collect data on young Ukrainians who went missing due to the war or were relocated to temporarily occupied territories and deported to Russia.