A state portal for searching for children affected by the war has been launched in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the state portal "Children of War" has become operational — a platform for searching for children who suffered as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Daria Herasimchuk, the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights and Childrenʼs Rehabilitation, this portal will help law enforcement officers collect data on young Ukrainians who went missing due to the war or were relocated to temporarily occupied territories and deported to Russia.

"We know from open sources that the aggressor country claims at least 450 000 displaced and deported children to the territory of Russia. And, unfortunately, they have no intention of returning them to us," Herasimchuk informed, adding that now more than ever it is important to get the most comprehensive and prompt information about such children in order to record, investigate crimes and save them.

The Children of War platform provides up-to-date and aggregated data on children who have been injured, killed, wounded, missing or deported, who have been located and rescued. Also, the platform allows you to contact law enforcement agencies, which will be useful for relatives of children.