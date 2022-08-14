”Consolidate the status of non-passable”. The Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the Antonivsky bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the night shelling of the Antonivsky bridge, which leads to occupied Kherson.

Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"A blow was struck again at the Antonivsky Bridge in order to permanently secure its status as impassable [...]. We continue fire control over transport and logistics arteries in the temporarily occupied territory, as we have a clear intention to help the occupiers make the right decision and direct their next "gesture of goodwill" in the direction we need," she said.