A temporary modular town was opened in Irpin for people who lost their homes due to the war

In Irpin, Kyiv oblast, a temporary modular town was opened on the territory of the "Dubky" sanatorium, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development reported on Saturday, August 13 .

The town consists of 88 residential modules designed for 352 people. It has toilet and shower rooms (separately for men and women), dining rooms and other common areas. People who lost their homes as a result of hostilities will live there. Communities form the list of people for settlement.

The town also has:

the library — a study hall with laptops for lessons and, if necessary, offline learning;

the cardio zone, where simulators and other sports equipment are located;

street fitness zone;

ramps;

gazebos and the ordered territory of the "Dubka" sanatorium.

Such modular towns have already been opened in Lviv, as well as in Borodyanka, Bucha and Makariv, Kyiv oblast.