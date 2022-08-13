After the war, temporary housing for internally displaced persons will be handed over to the military, medics and policemen

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that after the war, the modular towns and temporary housing, that were built for internally displaced people will be handed over to the military and doctors.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the construction plan provides for the construction of five-story residential buildings within 5-6 months in 16 regions of Ukraine — two thousand apartments in each region. Their cost with all furniture and equipment will be about $700-800 per square meter.

"After the de-occupation of the territories and reconstruction of the housing stock, people will be able to return to their homes, and these apartments will be handed over to the military, doctors, and police officers," Tymoshenko explained.