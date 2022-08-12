The Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia — one person was killed

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, one person died, two more people were injured.

Anatolii Kurtiev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia city council, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"One woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital. Two more people with shrapnel wounds were hospitalized and are receiving medical care at the hospital," he said.

According to him, the rockets hit the infrastructural facility and gas station located in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Five "arrivals" were recorded in the city. Information about the arrival of missiles in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia is also being checked.