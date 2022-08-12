Montenegro declared persona non grata of a diplomat from the Russian embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro declared one diplomat of the Russian Federation embassy to be persona non grata.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

They note that the Russianʼs activities contradict Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

According to the first part of this article, the receiving state can at any time declare a member of the diplomatic staff of the mission as persona non grata and is not obliged to give reasons for its decision.

On August 12, a note about this decision was handed to Russian Ambassador Vladislav Maslenikov. It also states that the said Russian diplomat must leave the territory of Montenegro within seven days.