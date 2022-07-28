Montenegro began to freeze the property of Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro announced that the property of two Russians on the EU sanctions list was frozen in the country.

Balkan Insight writes about it.

The property administration of Montenegro blocked the real estate of an anonymous Russian citizen in Žabljak and a Russian political technologist, one of the leaders of the so-called "LPR", Marat Bashirov, in the resort town of Budva.

"One Russian citizen appealed to the administrative court against the decision of the Property Management, so at the moment we cannot publish his name," explained the Property Management.