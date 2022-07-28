Montenegro began to freeze the property of Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro announced that the property of two Russians on the EU sanctions list was frozen in the country.
Balkan Insight writes about it.
The property administration of Montenegro blocked the real estate of an anonymous Russian citizen in Žabljak and a Russian political technologist, one of the leaders of the so-called "LPR", Marat Bashirov, in the resort town of Budva.
"One Russian citizen appealed to the administrative court against the decision of the Property Management, so at the moment we cannot publish his name," explained the Property Management.
- On March 1, Montenegro joined the European Union sanctions against Russia. On April 8, the government confirmed their implementation. As part of the sanctions, Montenegro banned Russians from flying over its airspace and access to its airports, and also stopped operations with the Russian central bank. Montenegro also banned Swift for seven Russian banks and suspended Russian state media.
- On June 10, Interior Minister Filip Adzic announced that Montenegro will freeze 44 properties of 34 citizens of Russia and Ukraine from the EU sanctions list. But on July 7, Finance Minister Aleksandar Damianovych said that the Property Administration made a technical error. "After a detailed check of the list of banned persons, it was established that, despite the coincidence of names, these are not the same persons. No oneʼs property will be frozen if it is not thoroughly checked," said Damjanovych.
- On July 7, the Central Bank of Montenegro stated that Russians are still the largest buyers of real estate in the country. Since February, they have purchased real estate worth €20 million.