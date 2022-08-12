The court lifted the seizure of the Ocean Plaza shopping center. Among its co-owners is an oligarch close to Putin

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled preliminary arrest from the building of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

The decision was made on August 2. The court lifted the seizure of Ocean Plaza, three plots of land and several apartments in the possession of "IS Lybid" company, which is the owner of the shopping center.

The court drew attention to the fact that the seizure of the shopping center is excessively onerous, as it blocks the activities of 350 tenants and 7,000 employees, who provide income to the budgets of various levels of about 3 billion hryvnias per year.

As the agency writes, earlier the court transferred the mall to the management of the Agency for Investigation and Management of Illegal Assets (ARMA). The investigation believes that the money received from the activity of the shopping center was transferred through a chain of financial transactions to the address of citizens of the Russian Federation. And this money financed the production and supply of ammunition for the Russian army.

Ocean Plaza was purchased in 2012 by the Russian company "TPS Nedvizhimost" of the Russian oligarch from Putinʼs entourage Arkady Rotenberg. In 2019, businessman Vasyl Khmelnytskyi indirectly through UPD Holdings Limited acquired 33.5% of the shares of the Ocean Plaza shopping center