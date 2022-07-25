The court seized part of the “Marmelad” shopping center in Kyiv. It belongs to Russian officials

The Solomyianskyi District Court of Kyiv seized a part of the Marmelad shopping center in Kyiv, which is owned by Russian citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

The law enforcement officers found out that the actual owners of the company that owns part of the shopping center are high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation, and more than 50% of the companyʼs shares belong to Russia.

"Profits from his economic activities could be used to finance subversive activities against Ukraine," the police said. The court seized non-residential premises with an area of more than 15,000 square meters. with a total cost of more than UAH 1.2 billion.