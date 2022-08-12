In Chicago, teenagers laid out the flag of Ukraine from cereal boxes and broke the world record. And they also collected $15 000 in aid

In the USA, in the state of Chicago, teenagers laid out a mosaic in the form of the flag of Ukraine from cereal boxes and broke the world record, as well as collected money to help Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

The children are members of the Chicago Children United for Ukraine organization. For the mosaic, they needed about 5 000 boxes of cereal, which were donated by the Kelloggʼs breakfast cereal company. The previous record of flake mosaic was four thousand boxes.

The mosaic was laid out on the floor of the Great Banking Hall of Wintrust Financial Corporation. In their work, the children used yellow boxes of corn sticks and blue rice flakes.

"We wanted to draw attention to Ukraine. So we decided to break the record for a good reason," said 15-year-old Michael Kotcher.

Cereals will give it to the local food bank, and donors have already allocated about $15 000 to help Ukraine.