The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine as of August 12. Right, the occupiers have lost 200 of their soldiers over the past day yet. A total number pf them — 43 200, since the beginning of the war.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

1 849 tanks (3 over the past day);

4 108 combat armored vehicles (8);

975 artillery systems (1);

261 rocket salvo fire system (no changes);

136 air defense means (2);

233 aircraft (1);

193 helicopters (1);

778 drones (6);

185 cruise missiles (0);

15 warships/boats;

3 021 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (3);

90 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Donetsk direction.

