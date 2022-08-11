Ukraine resumed oil transit to Slovakia and Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukraine resumed oil transit through its territory through the Druzhba oil pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary. These countries paid Russia for transit.
The Naftogaz press service writes about it.
"On August 10, 2022, JSC "Ukrtransnafta" received payment for transportation services from the Hungarian oil company MOL and at 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time, after receiving the funds in the account, resumed the transportation of oil through the Ukrainian section of the pipeline," they said.
The company reported that they do not yet have information on transit payments from the Czech Republic. The Russian company "Transneft" also did not say who will pay for the oil transit.
- "Druzhba" is the largest oil pipeline in the world, it was built to transport oil from Russia to the countries of Central and Western Europe. The route of the oil pipeline runs from Russia to Belarus, where it branches into two branches: the northern (Belarus, Poland, and Germany) and the southern (Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary).
- The day before, "Transneft" announced that the supply of oil in transit through Ukraine via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline has been stopped since August 4. The Russians said that they could not pay for the transit because of the sanctions. The shutdown affected countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Subsequently, the Hungarian company MOL announced that it had assumed the transit fee for using the Ukrainian section of the pipeline. In this way, Slovakia and Hungary will continue to receive oil.