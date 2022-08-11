Ukraine resumed oil transit to Slovakia and Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukraine resumed oil transit through its territory through the Druzhba oil pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary. These countries paid Russia for transit.

The Naftogaz press service writes about it.

"On August 10, 2022, JSC "Ukrtransnafta" received payment for transportation services from the Hungarian oil company MOL and at 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time, after receiving the funds in the account, resumed the transportation of oil through the Ukrainian section of the pipeline," they said.

The company reported that they do not yet have information on transit payments from the Czech Republic. The Russian company "Transneft" also did not say who will pay for the oil transit.