“Transneft” stated that Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian oil through “Druzhba” pipeline

Russia has reported that since August 4, Ukraine has stopped the transit of Russian oil through the southern part of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Russians say that they were unable to pay for transit due to sanctions.

This is stated in the message of the Russian company Transneft.

The company says that it cannot pay for transit due to EU sanctions, as Ukraine provides transit services on the basis of 100 percent prepayment.

Transneft claims that it made the transit payment, but the funds were returned to the account, as the payments are handled by Russiaʼs Gazprombank, which was sanctioned under the seventh package.

Ukrtransnafta has not yet commented on this information.