Liquefied gas worth more than UAH 83 million was handed over to ARMA. It was illegally sold by “Ukrnafta”

More than 1,500 tons of liquefied gas with an estimated value of 83.8 million hryvnias were seized and handed over to the Agency for Search and Asset Management.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This was done as part of a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case on the fact of illegal actions by employees of Ukrnafta, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and other unidentified people who, during April-May 2022, sold liquefied gas at an underpriced price on an exchange that does not have a license for professional activity on organized commodity markets (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).