Ukrnafta lost UAH 300 million due to liquefied gas sold on the stock exchange without a license. The court seized the goods

As part of the criminal proceedings, the court seized more than 14,000 tons of liquefied gas. Due to the sale of this gas at a reduced price, Ukrnafta lost about UAH 300 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, officials of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine took part in the scheme of liquefied gas sales of PJSC Ukrnafta. In April this year, they planned to sell gas to certain buyers.

At a meeting of the auction committee for the sale of crude oil, gas condensate of its own production and liquefied gas, it was decided to hold an auction for the sale of gas on the relevant exchange.

However, this exchange did not have a license to conduct professional activities in organized commodity markets. During the auction, the attackers identified "their" buyers of liquefied gas with a price offer of approximately 28 thousand hryvnias. There were no bids from other bidders during the auction. At the same time, the participants of the same auction on the same day participated in a similar auction and became the winning companies for the purchase of liquefied gas with offers of about 55 thousand hryvnias.

Due to this criminal scheme, Ukrnafta lost UAH 300 million. This gas has now been seized.